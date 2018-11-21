No matter how much planning you do for your holiday meal, you’ll probably forget something.
It is a mad dash at many grocery stores the day before Thanksgiving with people grabbing those last-minute items.
“It’s crazy. I think everybody’s out today,” said Maria Hurley, shopper. “I’m celebrating all weekend. This is probably the first Thanksgiving weekend that I’ve had off in 20 years.”
Food was flying off the shelf at the Meijer in Burton, store director Crystal Anderson said. She said it’s something they prepare for every year.
“We’re expecting a lot of traffic and people are out getting last minute items,” Anderson said.
There’s also that frustrating moment when you get home and realize you forgot that crucial dinner ingredient.
Anderson said people tend to forget the most important things during the shopping frenzy and end up needing to make multiple trips back to the store.
“You’re going to forget the easy things, the things for the side dishes. Like your cream cheeses and your sour creams. Going to want to make sure you have those. Sometimes people forget the yams, but not the marshmallows,” Anderson said.
Anderson said things like celery, cream soups and butter are also on the list of things people rush back for.
Meijer also wants you to remember that it can take up to two to three days to thaw a turkey. So if you don’t have one thawing right now, Anderson said you should buy an unfrozen one.
