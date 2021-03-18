As all adults in Michigan over the age of 50 become eligible for the vaccine on March 22, thousands more will be getting shots each day.
One local man recently found out the hard way there are certain medical nuances that could disqualify you from getting the vaccine when your name is called.
When Randy Zimmerman got the text from Meijer last Saturday for his first COVID-19 shot, he was thrilled.
"When I got to the store, after getting my name and address information, the pharmacist asked me a question, 'have you had any other vaccinations within the past 14 days?' and I answered I had," Zimmerman said.
The Essexville resident had received his second shingles vaccine.
"He answered, said, 'well sir, I'm really sorry I've got some bad news for you, We can't give you the COVID-19 vaccination right now. You have to go two weeks without any other vaccines," Zimmerman said.
There are so many unknowns that doctors are being cautious about who gets COVID-19 shots.
Dr. Norman Chapin, with McLaren, said there is some important information to know before and after getting the vaccine.
"The COVID-19 vaccine may interfere with certain types of TB testing. I had not heard that until I sat in this meeting today. So we're learning new things all the time,” Chapin said.
Doctors also have concerns about people on immuno suppressants getting shots and recommend holding off on mammograms after vaccination.
"An increased number of patients getting mammograms after the COVID-19 vaccine who had lymphadenopathy, swollen lymph nodes. So, we're now recommending a waiting period of mammograms, screening mammograms, after the COVID-19 vaccine," Chapin said.
Unfortunately for Zimmerman, he has to go back on the waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine. He will be eligible again come next Friday.
