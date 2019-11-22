Does this weather have you thinking sunshine and Florida?
Bishop International Airport has announced services from Flint to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport will begin on Nov. 24.
The new seasonal route will operate on Thursday and Sundays until April 12.
“We’re excited to continue adding nonstop flights to Florida with Allegiant”, stated Nino Sapone, Airport Director. “Our newest destination, Sarasota, comes just in time for our passengers to fly there for spring break. Well known for their white-sand beaches, dining, arts and shopping districts, this region of Florida is a favorite among our passengers.”
Flight days, times, and fares can be found at allegiant.com.
