A third person who plead guilty in a Michigan child sex abuse conspiracy ring has been sentenced.
Jamie LaPoint, 20, of Athens, pleaded guilty in July to one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC).
In May 2018, the Michigan State Police received a complaint from a witness that claimed two of LaPoint’s co-defendants, 33-year-old Matthew Toole and 33-year-old Talia Furman, both of Battle Creek, had child sexually abusive material on their phones and had plans to abuse and murder a young girl.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that several messages were exchanged with LaPoint’s live-in boyfriend – the fourth defendant in the case – David Bailey, 37, of Kalamazoo, detailing the same plans to abuse and kill a young girl, prosecutors said.
Evidence retrieved from LaPoint's phone revealed she had engaged in these conspiracies with Toole and Furman, prosecutors continued.
The four met for pizza at Bailey’s home and laid out the plot to kidnap a child from the fair in Branch County, rape and then murder that child, prosecutors said in a statement.
A trial for Toole – the only defendant who did not plead – begins Tuesday, Oct. 22. Furman and Bailey were both sentenced in late August.
