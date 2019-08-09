The Bay City Public Safety Department said a third suspect in a homicide that happened on July 29 has been arrested.
Police said the third suspect, a 24-year-old man from Saginaw, is expected to be arraigned on Friday, Aug 9.
His name will not be released until his arraignment.
Tyler Gruber, a 39-year-old man from Bay City, was killed in the 500 block of N. Henry Street.
The second suspect, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on Aug. 1.
Police also arrested Brandon Michael Dupuis, a 27-year-old man from Saginaw County, on July 31 during the investigation.
Dupuis was arraigned on a murder charge.
Anyone with more information on this homicide is asked to call the Bay City Public Safety Department at (989) 894-0161 or Bay County Central Dispatch at (989) 892-9551.
