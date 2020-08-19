A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened near Central Michigan University in April.
Tre-Von Edelen, 21, of Wyoming, was shot and killed at Campus Habitat, which is now called the Edge, on April 20.
Two suspects were identified and arrested shortly after the shooting.
Miykael Norfleat has been charged with homicide/open murder, first-degree home invasion, possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.
Justin Collins has been charged with homicide/open murder, first-degree home invasion, and felony firearm/weapons offense.
The third suspect, Robert Jamison, was arrested in the greater Chicago area on Aug. 6. He voluntarily waived extradition to Michigan and was transported to Isabella County on Aug. 18.
He has been charged with homicide/open murder, first-degree home invasion, and felony firearm.
"It is alleged that Mr. Jamison was the driver of the vehicle used to transport the shooter and the other co-defendant to the scene of the homicide and away from the homicide," Isabella County Prosecutor Dave Barberi said.
