Third-term Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell has won the primary in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District.
The 66-year-old Dingell, of Dearborn, defeated liberal challenger Solomon Rajput on Tuesday, all but ensuring her re-election in November to the seat that is heavily Democratic. The 12th District stretches between Ann Arbor and the Detroit suburbs.
A Dingell has represented the area in Congress for 87 years. In 2015, she succeeded her retiring husband, John, the longest-serving member of Congress in history, who died in 2019. She sits on the House Energy and Natural Resources committees.
