Thirteen COVID cases are associated with two different Ann Arbor restaurants, health officials report.
The Washtenaw County Health Department said anyone who visited the Brown Jug from Oct. 1-Oct 3, and Oct. 6 is advised to monitor for symptoms, stay away from others, and get a test. Anyone who was at Chapala Mexican Restaurant on Oct. 1 is advised to do the same thing.
“In most situations, we can contact individuals exposed to COVID-19 directly,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer for Washtenaw County. “Unfortunately, with the number of positive cases that report visiting each of these establishments at crowded times, there is a possibility of widespread, public exposure.”
The Brown Jug is located at 1204 S University Ave. Chapala Mexican Restaurant is located at 211 N Main St.
Washtenaw County has reported a total of 3,654 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. In the two-weeks ending Oct 7 most local cases (80%) were reported in those 18-22 years old.
