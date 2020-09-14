Health experts say there is an urgent situation at Michigan State University with COVID-19 cases soaring over 500.
"It’s frustrating because there are people like me, we are doing what they can to minimize the spread,” said MSU student Aidan Winters.
Winters is in his senior year at MSU. He believes far too many people are not taking COVID-19 seriously
"It’s not like they’re just putting themselves at risk, they are but that’s their own fault,” he said. “But it also puts anyone else they’ve been around or going to be around at risk."
The Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail is recommending that Michigan State University students self-isolate for 14 days to stop the spread.
"The escalation in cases is astronomical,” Vail said. “We have not seen this number of cases in the entirety of this pandemic."
The uptick in cases began as students returned to the East Lansing community for the fall semester according to Vail.
She says if the spread increases things could get a lot worse for students.
"If they want to be able to watch, we don’t know what’s going to happen with participation or even be able to go to, Spartan Basketball games,” Vail said. “This is in their hands right now. That’s part of the college experience that they’re looking for and right now what’s going on is going to cause that not to happen."
Although many of the university's classes are online, many students had binding off-campus leases or simply desired to physically come back to the MSU community.
Winters says he hopes that students will respect social distancing and wear a mask and self-isolate for the next 14 days.
"I’ve lost a professor I worked with before to this,” Winters said. “My friends have lost parents and grandparents. I see what it has done to people and I don't want to contribute to that at all."
"It’s an incredible amount of cases all at one time," Vail said.
A mandatory lockdown has been ordered at 30 large houses in East Lansing identified as COVID-19 exposure sites.
"I get it, experiences are very different right now. It’s sad and it’s hard,” Vail said. “We just need a few weeks of strict adherence to these things, then we can move on to some kind of normalcy."
Everyone living on the properties are being ordered to quarantine immediately by an emergency order.
Of the 30 properties, 23 are fraternity or sorority houses and seven are large rental homes.
People who live in the houses are told not to leave their house unless getting medical help and no one who lives outside the houses can enter unless providing an essential service.
Jacob Pavlawk is from Bay City and a junior at MSU. He hopes people start to take COVID-19 seriously so he can go back to class sooner than later.
"I would much rather be in class,” Paylawk said. “It’s a lot easier to learn, it’s a lot easier to study especially with getting help. So, for senior year I hope that we go back to in person classes."
He does not live in the houses that are in an emergency lockdown, but he says he will be abiding by the recommended self-isolation for the next 14 days.
Vail says that younger people can get really sick from COVID-19 and that MSU students make up a majority of the cases right now.
"We are seeing Myocarditis seeing strokes, seeing some other seeing some other kinds of really dramatic things that can happen to young people,” Vail said. It doesn’t happen very often, but do you want to be the person that had the party where one person became that person? "
The health department said Ingham County has seen a 52 percent increase in total case numbers since August 24.
