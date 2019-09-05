Meet Peppa the potbelly pig. She's a runaway, who was found roaming the streets of Bangor Township Wednesday night.
"The neighbors were just trying to wrestle a pig into a dog crate, it was just running down the road," said Kandi Vega, Bangor Township resident.
Vega says she just moved to Bangor Township last month, and never expected to hear squealing noises in her front yard.
So, she and several other neighbors banded together to get Peppa out of the street.
Although she looks kind of small, Peppa's pretty heavy. They had to tackle her just to catch her.
"It took approximately six of us to get her into the dog crate, she was not having it," Vega said.
After that, Peppa wound up staying overnight until animal control arrived.
"They said that they would have held her for four to five days, before they would've rehomed her,” said Adriana Perrone, neighbor. “They were trying to find her home."
Perrone said she asked to take care of Peppa for a while in case it was a match but through word of mouth they'd reached out to a possible owner.
Sure enough, Peppa's owners were found and would soon be on their way to take this little piggy all the way home.
"It's actually amazing to see them come together and help out, to try and find the home of the pig," Perrone said.
