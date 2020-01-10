With this weekend’s storm system moving in, there is a threat for freezing rain which could lead to icy conditions, treacherous road conditions and the possibility of power outages.
Freezing rain happens when snow melts in a warm column of air, refreezes and goes through a shallow cold layer near or at earth’s surface. This will create a glaze of ice because precipitation will fall and freeze on cold surfaces.
Ice accumulation will make power lines and branches thicker and heavier causing them to bend, snap or even break completely. If that happens, it can create power outages which could take a while to repair.
The Sperry-Piltz ice accumulation index shows that we can expect a quarter to a half an inch of ice accumulation with a wind at 25 to 35 miles per hour which puts us at a category three.
This category means that numerous utility interruptions, excessive tree and wire damage and hazardous travel conditions. A category three also means power could take up to five days to be restored.
This much ice could increase the weight about 30 times adding extra weight on tree limbs and power lines making them easier to break.
Even when the storm system is over and the ice melts, it could still create power outages because the wires could be weak.
Stay with TV5 for the latest weather updates from the First Warn 5 weather team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.