Thomas Lee Albers has been reported missing and endangered from St. Charles.
Albers, 38, was last seen at 9 a.m. on June 4. He was riding his bicycle southbound on S. Raucholz Road toward Schroeder in St. Charles, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office.
Albers has medical issues, takes medication and may be confused, the sheriff's office.
He is 5'10", 180 pounds, has longer dark brown hair, facial hair and multiple tattoos.
Albers was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark shorts.
If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, contact Sgt. Simons at 989-790-5404 or Central Dispatch at 989-797-4580.
