A Mid-Michigan assistant fire chief was honored after 50 years of service.
Just a couple of weeks ago Lyle Cousins, with the Thomas Township Fire Department, hung up his helmet for the last time.
The department celebrated his 50 years of service with a party.
Cousins said he’s happy he was able to serve in the community he loved for so long.
“Everything went the way we had expected or hoped it would go," Cousins said. "And we just stayed here, there was no reason to move on to another department. I was very happy being where I was at and everybody gave the support.”
TV5 would like to thank Cousins for his service and wish him a happy retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.