Thomas Township Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of the founding members of the fire department.
Ed Matzke died recently, the Thomas Township Fire Chief announced on Facebook.
In 1963, Ed helped assemble the Thomas Township Fire Department and spent 26 in the department.
He spent 12 years working for the police department and was one of the first constables in Thomas Township.
Ed grew up in the township and graduated from Arthur Hill in 1957.
The chief said Ed is remembered as a nice guy, and an avid hunter and golfer.
