A local parks and recreation official said they are experiencing a shortage of lifeguards as local community pools begin to reopen after shutting down all last summer.
"Last summer didn't happen. We were all locked down, the park was a ghost town. Now we're finally able to open, finally able to do stuff and now we can't," said John Corriveau, the Director of Parks and Recreation in Thomas Township.
COVID-19 restrictions are easing, and pools are reopening, but John Corriveau said finding lifeguards this year is not easy.
"It used to be five years ago, everybody wanted to be a lifeguard and I had to get a ton of applications. This year, I've gotten four and I hired four. I'm still short three lifeguards," Corriveau said.
If more lifeguards do not apply, Corriveau could be in a position where he has to adjust the pools hours, or even close for a day.
"It's a very tough spot. Because the only solution is to close the pool. With the four lifeguards, I can't keep the pool open seven days and not give them days off," Corriveau said.
A lifeguard shortage has pools competing against each other to attract applicants. That puts public pools, like Roethke Pool, at a disadvantage.
"We are a public community pool. We're not revenue generators. We offer a service for our community. So, I can't afford to throw out $15 an hour. I can't do that," Corriveau said.
Corriveau hopes to make it work with the limited staff he has.
"We put a lot of time and effort into getting stuff ready and now I don't have the employees to do it and then the residents don't get to enjoy it. As the guy that's supposed to create fun for the community, that's a tough spot to be in," Corriveau said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.