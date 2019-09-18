Police in Thomas Township are investigating several vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday morning.
Several vehicles along Swanson Road were entered by an unknown male between 5 and 6 a.m., the Thomas Township Public Safety Department said.
Money was taken from each vehicle.
Police are asking residents in the area to review their security cameras for any suspicious people.
Police would also like to remind residents to lock their vehicles.
