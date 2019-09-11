The Thomas Township Public Safety Department is warning residents about a scam circulating through Facebook messenger.
The public safety department said a friend will say claim got a large sum of money from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and you could eligible for the same grant.
That friend, or in similar cases it will be beneficiary on a life insurance policy, will give you a phone number.
When you call that number, scammers will ask for your personal information for an application.
The scammers will you ask you to pay a sum of money through a gift card, the public safety department said.
If you give the scammers a call back asking for your money, they will claim the delivery truck was involved in an accident and will ask for more money.
“Folks, the old saying still holds true...if it's too good to be true, then it's not true!!! Anytime someone calls and ask you to pay them through gift cards, it's a scam,” the public safety department wrote on Facebook.
