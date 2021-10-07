Thompson Middle School will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 7 after the school received a bomb threat.
Saginaw Public Schools stated it’s working with law enforcement to do a thorough investigation and sweep the building.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school district said classes will not be in session.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more about this developing story.
