Grammy-nominated country music duo Thompson Square is taking the stage at Saginaw’s Huntington Event Park. It’s the park’s first show since 2019.
“We’re excited to just have people back together again enjoying music, bringing the community back together,” said Jon Block, the general manager of the Dow Event Center and Huntington Event Park.
The sound of country music will be heard at Huntington Event Park with Thompson Square playing the venue’s first concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Come early, you can buy tickets at the gate,” Block said. “The show will start sharp at 7 o’clock.”
Block said this event marks the beginning of what will be a busy summer.
“Chris Janson, another country star coming in September,” Block said. “Hairball, which is a great rock show, which is coming in August. Both of those shows were scheduled for last year and weren’t able to perform and now they’re coming back and then we have Food Truck Faceoffs and Eddy Band concerts and Movies Under the Stars and all of this is coming together very quickly.”
Block wants everyone to come out and enjoy themselves. That’s what the staff say they plan on doing after a long time away.
“It was difficult. People love doing this work and they weren’t allowed to do it for a year and a half. It was very challenging for the people that work here but you know what we’re here now and we’re going to enjoy every second of it,” Block said.
