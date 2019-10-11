Thomson Aerospace & Defense debuted a new facility in Mid-Michigan.
The new repair and overhaul center in Saginaw celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, Oct. 10.
It’s been one year since UMBRAGROUP acquired the facility.
Representatives said the new operation represents what the plant will look like in its entirety in the next two years as it continues to grow.
“This new repair and overhaul center is a wonderful achievement for UMBRAGROUP as it allows us to offer expanded capabilities with excellent service closer to our customers in the target market of North America,” said Antonio Baldaccini, CEO & President UMBRAGROUP.
Over the next four to five years, the group plans to invest up to $20 million to continue modernizing the plant and equipment.
