GENERIC: Power outage

Thousands of Consumers Energy customers in Mid-Michigan are without power.

The following counties are affected:

  • Arenac County: 28 customers
  • Bay County: 620 customers
  • Clare County: 174 customers
  • Genesee County: 137 customers
  • Gladwin County: 10 customers
  • Gratiot County: 33 customers
  • Isabella County: 97 customers
  • Midland County: 204 customers
  • Osceola County: 543 customers
  • Saginaw County: 1, 873 customers

Consumers Energy would like to remind the public to be aware of the potential for downed electric lines and never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio, or near any air intakes.

If you see a downed wire, stay at least 25 feet away and report it by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

For the latest on storm restoration time, tips on what you can do before, during, and after a storm and how you can sign up for free outage alerts, click here.

