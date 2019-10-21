Thousands of Consumers Energy customers in Mid-Michigan are without power.
The following counties are affected:
- Arenac County: 28 customers
- Bay County: 620 customers
- Clare County: 174 customers
- Genesee County: 137 customers
- Gladwin County: 10 customers
- Gratiot County: 33 customers
- Isabella County: 97 customers
- Midland County: 204 customers
- Osceola County: 543 customers
- Saginaw County: 1, 873 customers
Consumers Energy would like to remind the public to be aware of the potential for downed electric lines and never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio, or near any air intakes.
If you see a downed wire, stay at least 25 feet away and report it by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.
For the latest on storm restoration time, tips on what you can do before, during, and after a storm and how you can sign up for free outage alerts, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.