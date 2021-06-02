The first expungement fair happened Wednesday in Flint. Thousands gathered to clear past offenses.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, signing the “clean-slate” bills into law, went into effect in April, expunging residents’ records of misdemeanor crimes, giving them a second chance.
“Michigan has become a national leader when it comes to expungement in terms of the types of offenses that are eligible for expungement and the fact that we will be automating this process,” Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist said. “Frankly fairs like this will be much less necessary.”
More than one thousand people registered for the event, getting help to clear their criminal records of marijuana and other eligible convictions.
“The thing we could best do to help people was to make sure that they could actually take advantage of these laws and get their records cleared,” Dana Nessel, the state attorney general said.
“This is an opportunity to give people a chance to make a good living, to get back in the workforce, to take care of their families. A second chance at real good life here in Michigan,” Whitmer said.
More expungement fairs are planned for later this year.
The governor’s executive directive, was also unveiled, establishing the Michigan high-speed internet office to increase the affordability and accessibility of high-speed internet, especially in urban areas like Detroit.
The new office, coordinating and advancing state efforts, has access to an affordable, reliable high-speed connection.
The lack of internet has caused many residents of the state to struggle with online learning, telemedicine apps, searching for jobs and other resources.
The new MIHI office will be located inside the department of labor and economic opportunity.
