Light rain let up as thousands of people started the 62nd Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined those walkers crossing the nearly 5-mile (8-kilometer) long bridge that links Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas and crosses the Straits of Mackinac, which connects lakes Huron and Michigan.
Many people waiting in the pre-dawn darkness wore ponchos in rainfall that gave way to some sunshine as the walk started at 7 a.m. Monday.
Local organizers expected 20,000 to 30,000 people to make the trek between Mackinaw City and St. Ignace.
Cindi Feldwisch of New Mexico tells WWTV/WWUP-TV that traveling to Michigan for the bridge walk was a "bucket list" journey.
