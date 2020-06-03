Thousands of customers lost power overnight after storms across the area.
Consumers Energy is reporting power outages in the following counties:
- Bay County: 145 customers
- Clare County: 107 customers
- Genesee County: 6,022 customers
- Gratiot County: 1,329 customers
- Isabella County: 446 customers
- Lapeer County: 31 customers
- Midland County: 581 customers
- Saginaw County: 352 customers
- Shiawassee County: 531 customers
Across the state, the utility company is reporting more than 28,000 customers have no power.
For updated power outage numbers, head to the Consumers Energy website.
DTE Energy is reporting hundreds of customers have lost power in the Thumb area as well.
To see the affected areas, visit DTE Energy's website.
