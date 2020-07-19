Thousands of customers have lost power after some severe storms swept through Mid-Michigan.
Consumer Energy customers have been affected in the following counties:
- Arenac County: 63 customers
- Bay County: 85 customers
- Genesee County: 179 customers
- Gratiot County: 22 customers
- Iosco County: 7,553 customers
- Midland County: 1,458 customers
- Ogemaw County: 2,066 customers
- Oscoda County: 712 customers
- Roscommon County: 807 customers
- Saginaw County: 138 customers
- Shiawassee County: 2 customers
Bay County Central Dispatch said Midland Road, between 4 Mile and Mackinaw, is closed due to a down tree.
Multiple other trees and wires are down in Bay County as well, according to central dispatch.
SLIDESHOW: Severe weather in Mid-Michigan on July 19
For current power outage numbers, head to the Consumers Energy website.
