Mid-Michigan is waking up to some severe weather across the region.
The storms brought thousands of power outages for Consumer Energy customers in the following counties:
- Arenac County: 298
- Bay County: 539
- Clare County: 76
- Genesee County: 27
- Gladwin County: 53
- Gratiot County: 119
- Iosco County: 8,814
- Isabella County: 47
- Midland County: 1,033
- Ogemaw County: 1,719
- Oscoda County: 424
- Roscommon County: 3,078
- Saginaw County: 851
For current power outage numbers, head to the Consumers Energy website.
