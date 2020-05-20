Consumers Energy is reporting thousands of customers have lost power.
The following counties have been affected:
- Arenac County: 35 customers
- Genesee County: 26 customers
- Gladwin County: 11 customers
- Midland County: 2,581 customers
- Saginaw County: 216 customers
Midland County 911 said the power outage is affecting traffic signals and should be treated as a four-way stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.