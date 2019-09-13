More than 50,000 free naloxone kits will be given away statewide on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The kits are for anyone who needs the life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are partnering with the Michigan Celebrate Recovery Walk and Rally and pharmacies statewide to make it happen.
MDHHS is providing the kids at more than 1,000 participating pharmacies, at no cost, with no need for a prescription, insurance, or identification.
CLICK HERE to see what pharmacies near you are participating.
MDHHS purchased 55,008 kits of NARCAN Nasal Spray, which is the brand of naloxone being provided. Nearly 52,000 kits are being shipped to pharmacies across the state, while the remaining 3,000 kits will be distributed at the Michigan Celebrate Recovery Walk and Rally, which is happening Saturday on Belle Island in Detroit.
“This is a great day for people across the state who need access to a safe recovery,” Gov. Whitmer said. “It’s on all of us to ensure every Michigander struggling with addiction has the treatment they need to lead safe, healthy lives. I’m excited for this partnership and ready to work with everyone who wants to help us continue to build a stronger Michigan.”
The opioid epidemic continues to devastate Michigan families, with 2,053 opioid overdose deaths in the state in 2017.
