Thousands of Mid-Michigan customers have lost their power after a winter and rain storm.
Most of the power outages hit customers close to or after 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.
- Arenac County: 1,707 customers
- Bay County: 330 customers
- Genesee County: 264 customers
- Iosco County: 55 customers
- Ogemaw County: 1 customer
- Saginaw County: 9 customers
Arenac County was hit especially hard and is expected to be restored at about 5:30 p.m.
Customers near Monitor Township and Beaver Township are expected to have their power back on at about 6:45 p.m.
Downed trees also took out power for customers in Flushing, which is estimated to be restored at about 8:45 p.m.
Customers in Flint should have their power restored by 7:15 p.m.
For updated power outage numbers from Consumers Energy, click here.
