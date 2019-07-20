Thousands across Mid-Michigan are starting their weekend in the dark.
Currently, about 6,242 Consumers Energy customers in Mid-Michigan have lost power:
- Arenac County: 152 customers
- Bay County: 70 customers
- Clare County: 647 customers
- Genesee County: 288 customers
- Isabella County: 2,380 customers
- Iosco County: 12 customers
- Ogemaw County: 37 customers
- Midland County: 50 customers
- Roscommon County; 6 customers
- Saginaw County: 1,779 customers
- Shiawassee County: 821 customers
For updated estimated restoration times and outage numbers, visit Consumers Energy’s website.
DTE Energy customers in the thumb-area were also hit with power outages:
- Huron County: 474 customers
- Lapeer County: 1,539 customers
For updated estimated restoration times and outage numbers, visit DTE Energy's website.
