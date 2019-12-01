There are still thousands of Mid-Michigan residents without power, a day after a winter storm swept through the state.
The following Mid-Michigan Consumers Energy customers are impacted:
- Bay: 51 customers
- Clare: 3,708 customers
- Genesee: 12 customers
- Gladwin: 793 customers
- Gratiot: 280 customers
- Iosco: 522 customers
- Isabella: 1,277 customers
- Midland: 7,917 customers
- Ogemaw: 127 customers
- Saginaw: 147 customers
