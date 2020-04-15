Thousands of people went to the state capital on Wednesday to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.
“I was laying in bed trippin’, just really bummed out about what was happening and praying and God just kind of I think, put on my heart ‘go up to Lansing, make a physical presence,’” said Anthony Dimaggio, small business owner.
Dimaggio worked with the Michigan Conservative Coalition to make the Operation Gridlock protest happen in Lansing on Wednesday, April 15.
Dimaggio said Whitmer’s actions have let a lot of people just like him out of work.
“We’ve had enough so we’re practicing what you see is our right to express our heartfelt feelings. We want to get back to work,” Dimaggio said.
Other people who attended the rally said it’s time for all of Michigan to get back to work, not just so-called essential workers.
“The people of Michigan will not put up with their rights taken away,” one protester said.
“Bills don’t stop you know. My credit is good and I want to keep is that way,” another protester said.
Bill Kaiser says he's an independent contractor and Whitmer's decision has him out of work.
"It's just not right that I can't go do my job because everything that I do is on me,” Kaiser said. “If I don't make money my family doesn't eat."
Our cameras captured images of some of the protesters appearing to not follow social distancing guidelines but those we talked to say they weren't worried about that.
"I think I’ve came in contact with people with it. And I’ve never felt anything from this virus, so-called virus,” one person said. “So, I feel like I’m very healthy and I’ve got the anti-bodies to fight off anything that may come my way."
“We're continuing to be safe and wash our hands and do the things that we need to do to keep our family safe," another person said.
"If that's what they want to do that's what they want to do,” a third person said. “It's kind of like they're risking their life kind of sort of. Because anybody can catch it you know."
For his part Kaiser hopes today's event is the start of a movement that will get everyone in the state back to work.
Michigan State Police issued the following statement in response to the protest:
"Persons may engage in expressive activities protected by the First Amendment within the State of Michigan, but must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the person’s household.
At this time, the demonstrators have been protesting peacefully. Most of the demonstrators are staying in their vehicles and the majority who are on the Capitol lawn are practicing social distancing."
