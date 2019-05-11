Thousands of young athletes came to Midland to test their talents.
Saturday is the second day for the 37th annual Midland Invitational Tournament.
“I’m looking forward to winning,” said Harper Barnhart.
Ten-year-old Harper said her team, the Down-River Rush, are spending the weekend in Midland for the annual Invitational Soccer Tournament after making the trek up from south of Detroit.
“A few hours but we’re happy to be together as a team and happy to take home our first win,” said Melissa Greer, a soccer mom.
The Down-River Rush was off to a good start by winning their first game of the day.
Greer said it’s weekends away like this that will live on long after the tournament.
“I would say the biggest part of it is that team bond and learning how to work together and the friendships they’re going to make and of course there’s some discipline to it too, but I think the bond is the most important,” Greer said.
And the team agrees.
“I have a really great team, they’re all really good players and they’re all really nice too,” said Olivia Thomson, the team’s goalkeeper.
“Bringing home the trophy, getting medals, that’s the best part,” Harper said.
The tournament wraps up on Sunday at the Midland Soccer Complex.
