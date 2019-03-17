The sound of bagpipes, the Irish flags, and a whole lot of green filled the streets of downtown Bay City for the 65th time.
But for some, like Carrollton High School foreign exchange student Lukpat, this is her very first time celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at all.
“Oh it looks amazing because it’s my first time so it looks like everyone seems to be fun,” Lukpat said.
Her favorite part of the parade was seeing everyone dressed up in funny costumes and running the races beforehand, even in the cold which is something she’s never seen before in her home country of Thailand.
“I think it’s cool because you can dress as crazy as you want and I think you guys have fun too,” Lukpat said.
It’s also a first time experience for Ireland citizen Peigni Cheidigh.
She’s seen a lot of authentic St. Patrick’s Day celebrations but says she’s impressed with how Bay City spends the holiday.
“I did the 5K walk this morning so I really am impressed with the organization so I say well done Bay City I’m proud of you my new adopted city,” Cheidigh said.
Because of how amazing the turn out was, Cheidigh said she didn’t feel like she was missing anything back home.
“I think it’s wonderful how you actually celebrate it with everyone wearing green because a lot of you aren’t even Irish connected but everyone wants to be connected to Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day,” Cheidigh said.
