Thousands took strides toward de-stigmatizing suicide Sunday in the annual Walk for Hope event.
Barb Smith is the Executive Director of Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response.
"I think it's important to de-stigmatize and to help bring awareness to this cause because the more we keep it a secret, the more we stigmatize it, the less help we're going to get for people who are struggling," she said.
Over 2,000 people showed up at Saginaw Valley State University for this year's "Walk for Hope."
Smith says she's been putting on the event for the past 17 years.
"We offer trainings, we offer education, we offer outreach where we go to the families following death due to suicide, we are also consulting and helping connect people to resources if they have a concern for someone."
Smith says it's another way to network and provide resources for families and survivors in need, like Greg Simmons.
"It's an emotional day," he said. "Halloween day 2016 my nephew Kyle took his own life. That's what brings us out today."
Simmons tells TV5 he and his family have been actively involved in support groups and outreach programs, and he says anyone struggling should be doing the same.
"It's hugely important because the more people we get out, the more it forces and causes that open and honest discussion in society about suicide and mental health issues and those issues are just as important as cancer, diabetes, and anything else that's out there getting support nation-wide, world-wide," he said.
Simmons says the message is simple, ask for help when you need it.
"1-800-273-TALK or if you prefer to text, especially for the younger set who I know, don't like to talk to people, you can text 741-741, text the word HELP to that and they'll get you some help."
So far the walk for hope has raised more than $36,000. If you'd like to donate toward suicide prevention and related services click here or head to the weekend Hotlinks section of WNEM.com.
