Thousands of residents are without power as storms move through Mid-Michigan.
Below is a list of Consumers Energy outages:
- Arenac County: 3,583 customers
- Bay County: 6,960 customers
- Clare County: 13 customers
- Genesee County: 1,596 customers
- Gladwin County: 102 customers
- Gratiot County: 4,232 customers
- Iosco County: 1,421 customers
- Isabella County: 695 customers
- Midland County: 1,856 customers
- Ogemaw County: 6 customers
- Oscoda County: 1 customer
- Roscommon County: 188 customers
- Saginaw County: 18,000 customers
- Shiawassee County: 375 customers
