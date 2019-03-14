Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power across Mid-Michigan.
There are 1,819 customers without power in Genesee County, and 6,123 without power in Shiawassee County. Spotty outages are also being reported in Saginaw and Bay Counties.
Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.
TV5 will update once we know more.
