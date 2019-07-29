Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power across Mid-Michigan as storms swept across the area on Monday.
The power outages are listed below by county:
- Bay County - 1 customer
- Clare County - 3 customers
- Genesee County - 975 customers
- Gratiot County - 1 customer
- Iosco County - 6 customers
- Isabella County - 1 customer
- Ogemaw County - 2 customers
- Saginaw County - 2,374 customers
TV5 will update once we learn more.
