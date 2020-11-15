GENERIC: Power outage graphic

Thousands of Mid-Michigan residents are without power after strong winds Sunday afternoon.

The following is a list of the number of Consumers Energy customers without power in each county:

Arenac: 1,064

Bay: 906

Clare: 763

Genesee: 2,601

Gratiot: 179

Iosco: 3,935

Isabella: 105

Ogemaw: 2,057

Saginaw: 2,197

Shiawassee: 412

We will update this story as the numbers change.

