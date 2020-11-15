Thousands of Mid-Michigan residents are without power after strong winds Sunday afternoon.
The following is a list of the number of Consumers Energy customers without power in each county:
Arenac: 1,064
Bay: 906
Clare: 763
Genesee: 2,601
Gratiot: 179
Iosco: 3,935
Isabella: 105
Ogemaw: 2,057
Saginaw: 2,197
Shiawassee: 412
We will update this story as the numbers change.
