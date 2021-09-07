Severe storms swept across mid-Michigan on Tuesday, leaving thousands of customers without power.
Crews have restored power to more than 34,000 homes and businesses affected by Tuesday’s storms. More than 1,100 Consumer Energy coworkers and contractors are on the road working to restore power.
As of 2 p.m. on Sept. 8, more than 33,000 customers were still without power.
Consumers Energy is reporting the following outages:
- Arenac County: 256 customers
- Bay County: 1,172 customers
- Clare County: 1,183 customers
- Genesee County: 33 customers
- Gladwin County: 334 customers
- Gratiot County: 621 customers
- Iosco County: 745 customers
- Isabella County: 423 customers
- Midland County: 768 customers
- Ogemaw County: 1,027 customers
- Roscommon County: 3 customers
- Saginaw County: 9,534 customers
- Shiawassee County: 76 customers
Customers can check the status of a power outage by visiting Consumers Energy’s website.
For the full First Warn 5 Forecast and weather alerts, click here.
“We’re confident we can continue safely reconnecting customers with today’s good weather,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We know the communities we serve are counting on us, and we’re working tirelessly to turn the lights back on for homes and businesses across the state.”
Packard urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.