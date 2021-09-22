Thousands of customers throughout mid-Michigan have no power to their homes or businesses as more showers sweep across the region.
Consumers Energy is reporting the following outages in mid-Michigan:
- Arenac County: 765 customers
- Bay County: 274 customers
- Genesee County: 3,409 customers
- Gratiot County: 31 customers
- Iosco County: 424 customers
- Midland County: 117 customers
- Roscommon County: 1,110 customers
- Saginaw County: 209 customers
- Shiawassee County: 50 customers
Customers can check the status of a power outage by visiting Consumers Energy’s website.
DTE Energy is also reporting several of power outages in the Thumb-area. To see an updated map of power outages, click here.
For the full First Warn 5 Forecast and weather alerts, click here.
Residents are asked to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.
