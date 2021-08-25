GENERIC: Power outage graphic

Crews are back on the road to restore power to thousands of customers across Michigan after an evening of severe weather.

Consumers Energy is reporting the following outages across mid-Michigan:

  • Arenac County: 37 customers
  • Bay County: 1,488 customers
  • Clare County: 8,355 customers
  • Genesee County: 2,348 customers
  • Gladwin County: 1,094 customers
  • Gratiot County: 153 customers
  • Iosco County: 57 customers
  • Isabella County: 1,193 customers
  • Lapeer County: 9 customers
  • Midland County: 5,629 customers
  • Ogemaw County: 13 customers
  • Roscommon County: 33 customers
  • Saginaw County: 175 customers
  • Shiawassee County: 19 customers

Severe weather in mid-Michigan

1 of 31

More than 70,000 Consumer Energy customers were initially impacted by Tuesday’s severe storms. A large portion of impacted customers should have their power restored by the end of Wednesday night, Consumers Energy said.

“The severe weather we saw once again left behind a path of destruction, and now our crews are back at it to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to all of our impacted customers,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as crews work around the clock to evaluate the damage and turn the lights back on for everyone.”

Customers can report an outage online and sign up for outage alerts and restoration times by email or texting REG to 232273.

DTE Energy is reporting hundreds of power outages in Tuscola County as well. For an updated look at power outages, head to DTE Energy’s website.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.