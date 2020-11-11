Thousands of people are without power in Michigan after strong storms blew through the state Tuesday night.
Here’s a look at where the outages in Mid-Michigan stand:
Alcona County: 170 customers
Clare County: 251 customers
Gladwin County: 26 customers
Iosco County: 12 customers
Midland County: 160 customers
Ogemaw County: 20 customers
Oscoda County: 91 customers
Roscommon County: 134 customers
