Thousands of people are without power in Michigan after strong storms blew through the state Tuesday night.

Here’s a look at where the outages in Mid-Michigan stand:

Alcona County: 170 customers

Clare County: 251 customers

Gladwin County: 26 customers

Iosco County: 12 customers

Midland County: 160 customers

Ogemaw County: 20 customers

Oscoda County: 91 customers

Roscommon County: 134 customers

