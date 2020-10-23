Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are without power in Mid-Michigan after storms rolled through the area.
Here is a breakdown of power outages by county:
- Genesee: 4,167
- Shiawassee: 2,417
- Midland: 1,260
- Saginaw: 349
- Gladwin: 24
- Clare: 17
It's unclear when power will be restored for these areas.
We will update this story as the numbers change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.