GENERIC: Power outage

There are thousands of Consumers Energy customers in the dark due to the weather.

The following Consumers Energy counties are affected:

  • Alcona: 11 customers
  • Arenac: 1,702 customers
  • Bay: 1,516 customers
  • Clare: 361 customers
  • Genesee: 50 customers
  • Gladwin: 624 customers
  • Gratiot: 446 customers
  • Iosco: 5 customers
  • Isabella: 1,408
  • Midland: 3,330
  • Ogemaw: 225 customers
  • Saginaw: 31 customers
  • Shiawassee: 46 customers

DTE Energy customers in Mid-Michigan aren't affected. 

For more information on power outages and expected restorations times, click here.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.