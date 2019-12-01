There are thousands of Consumers Energy customers in the dark due to the weather.
The following Consumers Energy counties are affected:
- Alcona: 11 customers
- Arenac: 1,702 customers
- Bay: 1,516 customers
- Clare: 361 customers
- Genesee: 50 customers
- Gladwin: 624 customers
- Gratiot: 446 customers
- Iosco: 5 customers
- Isabella: 1,408
- Midland: 3,330
- Ogemaw: 225 customers
- Saginaw: 31 customers
- Shiawassee: 46 customers
DTE Energy customers in Mid-Michigan aren't affected.
For more information on power outages and expected restorations times, click here.
