More than 15,000 Consumers Energy customers are currently without power statewide, and that includes hundreds here in Mid-Michigan.
Below is a list of Consumer Energy outages by county:
- Arenac County: 26 customers
- Bay County: 217 customers
- Clare County: 31 customers
- Genesee County: 991 customers
- Gladwin County: 176 customers
- Gratiot County: 1,411 customers
- Iosco County: 162 customers
- Isabella County: 899 customers
- Midland County: 398 customers
- Ogemaw County: 21 customers
- Roscommon County: 102 customers
- Saginaw County: 622 customers
- Shiawassee County: 235 customers
CLICK HERE for a link to the Consumers Energy outage map.
Bay County Central Dispatch said there are non-functioning traffic lights on Center Avenue. Drivers are asking to treat intersections as a four way stop.
DTE Energy is also reporting outages:
- 6,447 customers south of Lapeer and near Ortonville
- 54 customers without power near Pigeon and Elkton
- 55 customers south of Cass City
CLICK HERE for a link to the DTE outage map.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.