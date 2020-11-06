The Wayne County Treasurer's Office is closing early Friday due to a threat.
They posted on Facebook Friday afternoon that they would be closing early due to a threat received by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said they received "credible information" about a threat to 400 Monroe where the treasurer's office is.
The office said they would close "in the interest of the safety of taxpayers and our staff."
