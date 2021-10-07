A threat posted to social media against Bay City Central High School was deemed unsubstantial by the city’s police department.
On Oct. 6 at 10:50 p.m., an officer from the Bay City Public Safety Department responded to a threat complaint regarding a social media post about a possible school shooting.
The post mentioned Central High School and included photos of firearms and a protest, the public safety department stated. Officials with Bay City Public Schools were notified of the threat and an investigation began.
The threat was found unsubstantiated with no connection to Bay City Central High School, nor was any student from any other local school involved.
“The safety of students and staff are the highest priority for the Bay City Public Schools, and their commitment to work with the Bay City Department of Public Safety through information sharing and having school resource officers on site is crucial in these types of case,” the public safety department wrote.
Bay City Central High School was in normal session with additional police presence on campus.
