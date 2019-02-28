Police stepped up their presence at White Pine Middle School in Saginaw Township on Thursday morning after a possible threat.
Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl said their office was called Wednesday evening after a threat was spotted on the social media site Snapchat.
Pussehl said the student involved was interviewed, and the threat was deemed not credible.
