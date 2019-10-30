The Mt. Pleasant Public Safety Department said there is no danger to the public after a student threatened to bring a gun to the city’s high school.
Officer Autume Blacom said police were made aware of the threat on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and began an investigation.
Investigators determined the threat was not credible and learned which student made the social media post.
That student is not being identified, but the school is in the process of punishing them.
Balcom said it’s unclear if criminal charges will be issued at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.